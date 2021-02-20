Franky Marks 1980-2021 Franky Marks, 40, of Cheyenne passed away February 14, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born October 9, 1980 in Cheyenne to Dick and Lulie Marks. He was a salesman for The Bargain Lot. He is survived by his parents, Dick and Lulie Marks; children, Brandon Marks, Russia Marks, China Marks, Asia Marks and Arabia Marks; and three grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday and Sunday 10:30-9:00 p.m. and Monday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be noon on Tuesday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery
