Marilyn Loerts Markus

 

Marilyn Loerts Markus 1939-2021 Marilyn Loerts Markus passed away on August 8, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Medical Center in Cheyenne after losing her battle with dementia. Marilyn was born on December 12, 1939 to Wessel and Tillie Heronimus Loerts in Ashton, Iowa. Marilyn grew up in Ashton and graduated from Ashton High School in 1958. On January 6, 1960 she married Edward Markus, Jr. They farmed near Little Rock, Iowa where their three children were born. In 1971 they moved to Fremont, Nebraska. In 1980 they moved to Cheyenne. Marilyn worked for the State of Wyoming in the Maternal and Children's Health Division. She retired in 2004. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Edward; sons, Mike (Kathy) Markus of Eau Claire, WI and Mark (Susie) Markus of Cheyenne; daughter, Michelle Harris of Laramie; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Friday, August 13th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 14th at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a donation in Marilyn's name to the Davis Hospice Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

