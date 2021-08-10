...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNINGS ALLOWED TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 8 PM THIS
EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 304, 305,
307, 308, AND 310...
With the sun setting this evening...temperatures are cooling and
humidity is slowly increasing. Winds have shown indications of
decreasing as well. Therefore...the Red Flag Warnings will be
allowed to expire on time at 8 PM this evening.
Marilyn Loerts Markus 1939-2021 Marilyn Loerts Markus passed away on August 8, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Medical Center in Cheyenne after losing her battle with dementia. Marilyn was born on December 12, 1939 to Wessel and Tillie Heronimus Loerts in Ashton, Iowa. Marilyn grew up in Ashton and graduated from Ashton High School in 1958. On January 6, 1960 she married Edward Markus, Jr. They farmed near Little Rock, Iowa where their three children were born. In 1971 they moved to Fremont, Nebraska. In 1980 they moved to Cheyenne. Marilyn worked for the State of Wyoming in the Maternal and Children's Health Division. She retired in 2004. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Edward; sons, Mike (Kathy) Markus of Eau Claire, WI and Mark (Susie) Markus of Cheyenne; daughter, Michelle Harris of Laramie; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Friday, August 13th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 14th at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a donation in Marilyn's name to the Davis Hospice Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.