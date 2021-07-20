Roberta J. Marquardt

 

1933-2021 Roberta J. Marquardt, 88, of Pine Bluffs died July 18. She was born in Kimball, Nebraska on May 8, 1933. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date and time.

