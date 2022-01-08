Nola Ann Marrs 1941-2021 Nola Ann Marrs, 80, of Loveland, CO, passed away December 30, 2021 in Fort Collins, CO. Nola was born January 18, 1941 in Cheyenne to Ralph and Evelyn McKee. She married Graig Marrs on August 12, 1961 in Cheyenne and was an accountant for the State of Wyoming. She was a member of First presbyterian Church, and a past board member, and was the former Director of Chorus and member of Sweet Adelines. Nola was a caring wife, loving mother, wonderful sister, family leader and great friend who held our family together, had a wonderful smile, a beautiful voice and silly sense of humor. She will be missed by all of those left behind. She is survived by her husband, Graig Marrs, of Loveland; sons, Lance (Susann) Marrs of Cheyenne and Paul Marrs (Erin Farmer) of Frederick, CO; granddaughter, Monica Marrs; step-grandchildren, Chad Lofink and Jodi Lofink; step-great-grandchildren, Lissa Hallett, Jesi Lofink, Megan Lofink and Cheyenne Rounds; sisters, Rita (Joe) Biggerstaff of Penrose, CO, Kathy (Tim) Markel of Charleston, SC, Jeannie (Donnie) Phelps of Cheyenne and Lori Cook of Cheyenne. Those who wish may contribute to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
