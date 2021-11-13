...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To plant a tree in memory of Marshall III Lawrence A. C. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1964-2021 Lawrence A. C. Marshall, III, 57, of Cheyenne died November 4. Lawrence was born September 19, 2021 in Fontana, California. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Monday, November 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral with burial to follow at Cheyenne National Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
