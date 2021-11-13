Lawrence A. C. Marshall, III

 

1964-2021 Lawrence A. C. Marshall, III, 57, of Cheyenne died November 4. Lawrence was born September 19, 2021 in Fontana, California. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Monday, November 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral with burial to follow at Cheyenne National Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

