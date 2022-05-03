Bonnie J (Grubb) Martens 1947-2022 Bonnie Jo (Grubb) Martens , 74, of Cheyenne, passed away at her home on April 30. She was born July 7, 1947, Sundance Wyoming to Glenn and Betty Grubb. Bonnie graduated from East High in 1965 and went on to complete cosmetology school at Cheeks Beauty Academy. She married her husband of 40 years Willard (Marty) of California. Bonnie was self-employed for many years as a private housekeeper while living in California and was active with her five children in soccer, as a leader in AWANA, and enjoyed square dancing all over the central valley. After returning to Cheyenne, Bonnie was employed by Magic City and worked as a coach with developmentally disabled adults. Her love and care for her clients kept her busy well beyond retirement age. She is survived by her children, Marty and Ariel (Speer), Mynda and Kenneth Camphouse, Micah and Tiffany (Hotz), Mead and Jenn (Charlson), Mason and Kirsten (Hinz); grandchildren, Riana, Chris, Evan, Cameron, Kaitlyn, Alyson, Mathias, Kairi, Emiko, Darion, Devin, Lily, Cyrus, Leah; and sister, Susan Grubb. Bonnie was proceeded in death by her parents and husband. Services will be held at Wiederspahn- Radomsky Chapel on Thursday, May 5, at 10:00am. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Martens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.