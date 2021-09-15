...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FOR THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
310...
...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
To send flowers to the family of Deborah Martens, please visit Tribute Store.
Deborah M (Lowe) Martens 1954-2021 Debbie Martens of Cheyenne died September 13 surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born on January 9, 1954 in Carson City Nevada to Peggy and Jesse Lowe, and was the eldest of six children. She moved to Cheyenne with her family in 1971 and graduated from East High in 1972. She started work for Mountain Bell in 1973, worked off and on in the telecommunications industry until her retirement 2000. Hobbies included antiquing, camping, and shopping. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Kennie; daughter, Angie (Eric of Chicago); son, Aaron (Amber of Cheyenne); grandson, Simon (of Chicago); sister, Dianne Lowe-Carpenter (Tom), and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jeff, David and Danny; and sister, Donna. Services will be held at Wiederspahn Chapel, Friday September 17th at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Gathering Place.
