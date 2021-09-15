Deborah M Martens

 

Deborah M (Lowe) Martens 1954-2021 Debbie Martens of Cheyenne died September 13 surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born on January 9, 1954 in Carson City Nevada to Peggy and Jesse Lowe, and was the eldest of six children. She moved to Cheyenne with her family in 1971 and graduated from East High in 1972. She started work for Mountain Bell in 1973, worked off and on in the telecommunications industry until her retirement 2000. Hobbies included antiquing, camping, and shopping. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Kennie; daughter, Angie (Eric of Chicago); son, Aaron (Amber of Cheyenne); grandson, Simon (of Chicago); sister, Dianne Lowe-Carpenter (Tom), and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jeff, David and Danny; and sister, Donna. Services will be held at Wiederspahn Chapel, Friday September 17th at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Gathering Place.

To send flowers to the family of Deborah Martens, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 17
Memorial Service
Friday, September 17, 2021
2:30PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Sep 17
Reception at The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st St., immediately following
Friday, September 17, 2021
3:00PM
The Gathering Place
1900 East 21st Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Reception at The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st St., immediately following begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus