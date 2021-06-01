Delia (Anaya) Martha 1950-2021 Beloved mother, Delia Martha (Anaya), 71, of Cheyenne passed away May 28, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones at home. She lost her battle to cancer. Delia was born January 23, 1950 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Estella Anaya and Lucio Montoya. Delia is survived by her children, Jesse Anaya, Jannet Anaya Rodriguez, Jezabel Martha Anaya, Israel Anaya; granddaughters, Angelica Martinez and Vanessa Anaya; great-grandchildren, Alessandro Moses, Nicholas Ozias and Vincent Cortenzia; brothers, Abel (Ermina) Anaya, John (Maria) Anaya and George Anaya; sisters, Leo Ijine, Jesse (Steve) Roybal, Frances (Ramon) Higine, Antionette Hallem and Bernadette (Ray) Marquart. She was preceded in death by her mother, Estella Anaya; father, Lucio Montoya; daughter, Jennifer Anaya; brothers, Lawrence Anaya and Gonzalo "Chalo" Anaya; and niece, Miranda Anaya. Delia was greatly loved and will be missed dearly. A Vigil for the Deceased will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral Liturgy will be 10:30 Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Delia Martha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.