Carol M. Martin
Carol M. Martin 1931-2020 Carol M. Martin, 89, of Cheyenne, passed away on December 14, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. She was born in Denver, Colorado to Loyd and Ethel Council. She made her home in Wyoming with her husband Roy Martin in 1951. Carol was an Avon Representative for 25 years. She is survived by her children, Richard Martin (Jennetta), Kay Martin, David Martin, Karen Esquibel (Frank) and Steve Martin (Christine); 13 grandchildren; and 30 great grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Roy Martin; son Randy Martin; her parents; and a sister and brother. Visitation will be Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Services will be online at Grace United Methodist Church available online later Monday afternoon. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

