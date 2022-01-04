William Duane Martin

 

1949-2021 William Duane Martin, 72, of Cheyenne died November 2. He was born January 7, 1949 in Norris City, Illinois. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center.

To plant a tree in memory of William Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

