...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized band greater than 8 inches possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming including the cities of Cheyenne,
Wheatland, Douglas and Torrington. This includes Interstate 25
between Cheyenne and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie
and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
1949-2021 William Duane Martin, 72, of Cheyenne died November 2. He was born January 7, 1949 in Norris City, Illinois. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center.
