Andrea Marie Martinez 1982-2021 Andrea Marie Martinez, 38, of Cheyenne, died on March 24, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born on July 9, 1982 in Cheyenne. Andrea liked arts and crafts, loved doing makeup, spending time with family and friends, her boys, cooking with family, and quoting movies. She is survived by her mother, Helen, R Martinez and stepdad, Mike Johns; father, Curt Klink and stepmom, Holly Klink; her sons, Bryson Lewis Bird, Jacob Matthew Hill; her sisters, Frances Martinez, Genevieve Martinez, and Karina Perez Gonzalez; her brother, Matthew Klink; brothers-in-law, Aaron Jenkins, Juan Simons, and Angel Sanchez; her aunts, Patricia Perez, Jessica Perez, Geraldine Haight, and Betty Ann Tafoya; her uncles, Robert Ortiz, Phillip Tafoya, and Mark Haight; and numerous nieces and nephews. Andrea was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse and Julia Perez. Visitation will be Tuesday, 9-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Wednesday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place.
Service information
9:00AM-5:00PM
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
2:00PM
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
3:00PM-5:00PM
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001