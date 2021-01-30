Debra Ann Martinez 1965-2021 Debra Ann Martinez, 56, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Debra was born January 3, 1965 in Sante Fe, New Mexico, a daughter of Lazzaro and Ida (Montoya) Carabajal. Debra was a wonderful caregiver who enjoyed working as a CNA for more than 20 years. Her many interests included gambling and playing Bingo with her mother. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren including taking them to the park and having ice cream. She will be remembered for her generous heart and for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend. Debra is survived by her husband, Donnie Martinez; children, Anthony (Alissa) Cordova, Veronica (Isaac) Lucero, Christopher (Alicia) Cordova, and Genevieve (Vincent) Phillips; mother, Ida Carabajal; step-daughters, Melissa and Amanda Martinez; siblings, Rosando, Paula, Lazzaro, Armando, Joey, Diana, Katrina and Jessica Carabajal; 26 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Lazzaro Carabajal; sister, Felipita Carabajal; and four beloved nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Vigil for the Deceased to follow at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
