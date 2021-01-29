1965-2021 Debra Ann Martinez, 56, of Cheyenne died January 28. Debra was born January 3, 1965 in Sante Fe, New Mexico. Visitation Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Vigil for the Deceased at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
