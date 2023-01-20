George Martinez 1963-2023 George Martinez, 59, of Cheyenne, died on January 17, 2023, in Cheyenne. He was born on February 22, 1963, in Cheyenne, WY. George enjoyed classic cars and recreational shooting. He also enjoyed watching movies of all kinds, especially those with zombies or a good shoot 'em up. He loved listening to oldies and the works of Elvis Presley. Watching Jeopardy with his family was a nightly tradition. Most importantly, George was a proud Husband, Father, Grandfather, Provider and Protector. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Martinez, of Cheyenne; children, Alyssa Martinez, Ariana Martinez, and Gabriel (Karen) Hernandez, all of Cheyenne; grandson, Ivan Hernandez; and his sister, Marie Ebell of Cheyenne. George was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Percillia Martinez; brothers, Christova Pacheco, Roy Pacheco, Max Martinez, Pat Martinez, Albino Martinez, Manuel Martinez Jr., Frank Pacheco, Nelson Pacheco, Ernest Pacheco, and Benito Pacheco. Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday, 5:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Olivet Cemetery.
