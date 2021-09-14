...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 3
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Irene Lenore Martinez 1950-2021 Irene Lenore Martinez, 71, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Irene was born February 28, 1950 in Del Norte, Colorado, a daughter of the late Santiago A. and Amalia (Velasquez) Martinez. Irene married Otoniel Jesse Martinez on November 14, 1966 in Sheridan, Wyoming. She was a great woman with a heart of gold. Irene is survived by her children, Brenda Martinez, Danny Martinez, Jesse Martinez, Renee Martinez and Janell Martinez, all of Cheyenne; three siblings, Naya Jimenez, Johnny Jimenez and Joe Velasquez; grandchildren, Douglas, Genieva, Brittany, Seth, Nick, Dante, Danni, Alexa, Aubrey, Vitashia, Santana, Destiny, Quentin, Kamarie, Orlando, Desiree, Stefano and Daren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otoniel Jesse Martinez; siblings, Della Torres, Viola Quintana, Bernie Rodriguez, Theresa Renner, Susan Martinez and Nancy Martinez; and grandson, Isaiah Martinez. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A reception will follow at Forum 619 located at 619 South Greeley Highway, Cheyenne. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.