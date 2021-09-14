Irene Lenore Martinez

 

Irene Lenore Martinez 1950-2021 Irene Lenore Martinez, 71, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Irene was born February 28, 1950 in Del Norte, Colorado, a daughter of the late Santiago A. and Amalia (Velasquez) Martinez. Irene married Otoniel Jesse Martinez on November 14, 1966 in Sheridan, Wyoming. She was a great woman with a heart of gold. Irene is survived by her children, Brenda Martinez, Danny Martinez, Jesse Martinez, Renee Martinez and Janell Martinez, all of Cheyenne; three siblings, Naya Jimenez, Johnny Jimenez and Joe Velasquez; grandchildren, Douglas, Genieva, Brittany, Seth, Nick, Dante, Danni, Alexa, Aubrey, Vitashia, Santana, Destiny, Quentin, Kamarie, Orlando, Desiree, Stefano and Daren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otoniel Jesse Martinez; siblings, Della Torres, Viola Quintana, Bernie Rodriguez, Theresa Renner, Susan Martinez and Nancy Martinez; and grandson, Isaiah Martinez. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A reception will follow at Forum 619 located at 619 South Greeley Highway, Cheyenne. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.

