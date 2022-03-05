James (Jim) Richard Martinez 1969-2022 James (Jim) Richard Martinez Sr, 53, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on February 9th, 2022, from Lymphoma surrounded by his loving family in Las Vegas Nevada. Memorial Services will be held at 12PM on March 19th, 2022, at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, NV. James was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to John and MaryAnn Martinez on January 14, 1969. He graduated from Central High School in 1988. Married his wife Andrea on January 26, 1990, with whom he had two children, James Jr. and Alyssa. He graduated from Sheet Metal Workers Joint Apprentice Training Center Local 207 in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1998. They relocated their family to Las Vegas where he later retired after 21 years of Sheet Metal work with the Sheet Metal Workers International Association. He started his barbeque business Smoke Shack LV and loved building smokers and cooking smoked food for everyone. He enjoyed going to Cheyenne for Frontier Days and cooking BBQ in his hometown. He loved coaching baseball, hunting, fishing, camping traveling and being a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his father John C. Martinez. James is survived by his spouse of 32 years, Andrea Martinez; son, James R. Martinez Jr (Brisna); his daughter, Alyssa Castaneda-Padilla (Esteban); his beloved puppy Bella Luna; his mother MaryAnn Martinez-Moyte (Richard), sister Lorie Cisneros (Tim); brother John Martinez, six grandchildren; Omar, James, Natalie, Elsie, Emilio, Camila and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
