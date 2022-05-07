West to northwest winds gusting 45 to 55 mph will continue this
Alfred Martinez, Jr. 1947-2022 Alfred Martinez Jr. passed away on May 4, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Murray, Utah in 1947 to Alfredo and Viola Martinez. He resided in Cheyenne, Wyoming where he graduated from Central High School in 1966. After graduation Alfred enlisted in the Marines and served his first tour in Vietnam. Following his tour, he met his lovely and devoted wife, Linda Martinez. They married January 2, 1971, spending a total of 54 years together. Alfred was a track star in High School. He was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time in the yard. Man that yard always looked nice! He enjoyed spending time with his family. One of his favorite past times was collecting memorabilia of his second love, Marilyn Monroe. He will truly be missed. Alfred is survived by his wife, Linda Martinez; sons, Lawrence (Tara), Marc (Rachel); daughter, Endelisa (Kevin) and his 7 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Alfredo & Viola Martinez; brother George Martinez; sister, Virginia De La Garza; and son Allin Martinez. Private family services will be held in his honor.
To plant a tree in memory of Martinez Jr. Alfred as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.