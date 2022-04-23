...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts above 65 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lloyd Edward Martinez 1954-2022 Lloyd Edward Martinez, 68, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Lloyd was born February 12, 1954 in Cheyenne, a son of the late Roberto P. and Delphina E. (Maes) Martinez. Lloyd was an avid sports fan (almost any sport), especially baseball. He graduated from CSU with a degree in Political Science and History, enjoying politics and political discussion. He loved music and especially enjoyed taking his grandson fishing. Because he hated flying, he would drive long distances to avoid it, yet he was always there for his family. He loved a good party and enjoyed getting a rise out of people. He had his own unique view of the world. The general consensus from most that knew him was that he was one-of-a-kind. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Angelina (Eric) and Aja (Steve); son, Daniel (Alyx); grandsons, Simon and Leif; sisters, Carol, Pat, Terrie, Stephanie and Robin; and brothers, Ronnie, Victor, Raymond and Eddie. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Noel and Leland. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, April 25th at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.