Marie Ophelia "Faye" Martinez 1932-2021 Marie Ophelia "Faye" Martinez, 89, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born February 10, 1932 in Abernathy, Texas, a daughter of the late Genaro and Macolfas (Gonzales) Montano. After marrying her late husband, Onofre R. Martinez, in Clovis, New Mexico, they moved to Cheyenne in 1953 and together they raised four children. She was a stay-at-home mother who supported and participated in her children's interests. She was loved by her many friends and enjoyed her flower gardens. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and of St. Francis de Assisi ministry. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother; sister; and godmother to many. Marie is survived by her children, Mona Lisa (Mark) Coler, Debra (Rick) Bridges and Lenard Martinez, all of Cheyenne, and Angela (Edward) Vigil of Las Vegas, NM; brother, Genaro (Donna) Montano; sister, Rosie Padilla; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother; two sisters; and a granddaughter. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with a Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated on Thursday, December 2nd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Marie's funeral service will be livestreamed at www.schradercares.com.
