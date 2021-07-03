Otoniel Jesse Martinez 1946-2021 Otoniel Jesse Martinez, 75, of Cheyenne passed away June 29, 2021 surrounded by family at Davis Hospice Center. Jesse was born March 21, 1946 in Rawlins, Wyoming to Onesimo and Celina (Gonzalez) Martinez. He married Irene Martinez on November 14, 1966 in Sheridan. Jesse worked as a handyman for many years. Jesse is survived by his wife, Irene Martinez; children, Brenda Martinez, Danny Martinez, Jesse Martinez, Renee Martinez, and Janell Martinez, all of Cheyenne; siblings, Lala Madina of Cheyenne, Steve Martinez of Oregon, Ida Lovato, Jane Apodaca, Vince Martinez, all of Cheyenne, and Clyde (Eileen) Martinez of Montana; grandchildren, Douglas, Genieva, Brittany, Seth, Nick, Dante, Danni, Alexa, Aubrey, Vitashia, Santana, Destiny, Quentin, Kamarie, Orlando, Desiree, Stefano, and Daren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Johnny Martinez, Mary Cisneros, Joe Martinez, Delmar Martinez, and Lisa Apodaca; and grandchild, Isaiah Martinez. A celebration of life will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Wednesday July 7th, at 2:00 p.m. A gathering will be held after services at Forum 619 located at 619 South Greeley Highway, Cheyenne. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
