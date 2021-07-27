Pat Gilbert Martinez 1947-2021 Pat Gilbert Martinez "Old School", 73, of Cheyenne passed away July 22, 2021 at home, surrounded by family. Pat was born September 7, 1947 in Sterling, Colorado to Agapito and Mary (Salazar) Martinez. He married Bette Jean Cook on September 27, 1989 in Cheyenne. Pat served honorably in the United States Army. He worked for many years as a Railroad Engineer for Union Pacific. Pat had a passion for riding motorcycles and for his CVMA family. Pat is survived by his two children, Trish (Jeff) Martinez, of Woods Cross, UT, Chris (Bebe) Martinez of Republic of Cyprus; sisters, Cecelia Benavidez of Cheyenne, and Gloria Torrez of Colorado; grandchildren; Angelic, Gregary, Christopher, Joshua, Joeal, and Cody; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Agapito and Mary Martinez, and wife Bette Jean Martinez. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 30th at 1:00 p.m. at the Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home in the Schrader Reception Center, interment to follow at 2:30 p.m. with military honors at Beth El Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
