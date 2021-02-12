Percillia Martinez 1925-2021 Percillia Martinez, 95, of Cheyenne, passed away at the Davis Hospice Center on February 8th. She was born December 31, 1925 in Cimarron, New Mexico. She was a cook for various restaurants, a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a volunteer for the Foster Grandparents program. Percillia is survived by her children, Marie Ebell (companion, Polo), George (Beverly) Martinez and Billy (Debbie) Pacheco all of Cheyenne, and Benito (Emma) Pacheco of El Paso, Texas; twenty-five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Cora Maestas; two husbands, Manuel Martinez and Juan Christobal Pacheco; sons, Chris Pacheco, Roy Pacheco, Frank Pacheco, Ernesto Pacheco and Nelson Pacheco; brothers, John and Joe Maestas; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Rene and Frankie Pacheco. Vigil for the Deceased can be viewed via webcast at www.wrcfuneral.com on Monday at 4:00 p.m., Private family services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with interment to follow in Olivet Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Victor Pacheco, Matthew Pacheco, David Pacheco, Clint Pacheco, Doug Pacheco, Joseph Pacheco. Honorary pallbearers will be Ernie Plasencio and Jason Pacheco.
