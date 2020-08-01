1959-2020 Michael Martinez, Sr., 61, of Cheyenne died April 27. Michael Martinez, Sr., 61 of Cheyenne, died on April 27, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born on January 31, 1959 in Cheyenne. Private family services will be held. To view a live webcast of the service visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com on Monday, August 10th at 6:00 p.m.
