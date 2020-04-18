Mary Fallin

Mary “Louise” (Bonser) Fallin, 90, died April 11 in Cheyenne.
She was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Holdrege, Neb.
Private family burial has taken place at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
To view the full obituary, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
Mary “Louise” (Bonser) Fallin, 90, died April 11 in Cheyenne.
She was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Holdrege, Neb.
Private family burial has taken place at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
To view the full obituary, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.