Mary Hopper

Mary A. Hopper, 90, of Cheyenne passed away March 30 at Davis Hospice Center.
She was born Aug. 16, 1929, in Isle Valen, Placentia Bay, Newfoundland, Canada, to Simon and Margaret Bennett.
Mary met her husband, Frank, while he was stationed in Newfoundland with the U.S. Navy. He brought her to the U.S. when he was discharged from the U.S. Navy. They were married Aug. 23, 1952, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cheyenne.
Mary worked in the health care industry. She was an avid bingo player and loved to go on car rides with her husband, Frank.
Mary is survived by two sons, Patrick Hopper (Patti) and Bryon Hopper (Shelly) of Cheyenne; six grandchildren, Kylee Nelson (Kirk), Shawnna Hopper, Valerie Hopper, Brett Hopper, all of Cheyenne, Greg Hopper of Jelm and Kasi Caretto (Matt) of Phoenix, Ariz.; and six great-grandchildren, Cadence Hopper, Hudson Garcia, Kase and Kenley Nelson, all of Cheyenne, and Jay and Leo Caretto of Phoenix.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Margaret Bennett; two brothers, Austin Bennett and Peter Bennett; and her husband, Frank Hopper.
Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date.
