Mary Wonch, 91, of Cheyenne passed away Feb. 27 in Cheyenne.
She was born Nov. 14, 1928, in Hereford, Colo., to Earl and Edith Johnson. She was an account specialist with the Wyoming Department of Commerce, and a member of Archer Friendly Club.
She is survived by her children, Ann Wonch of Cheyenne, Jane Trompke of Carlsbad, N.M., Beth (Bruce) Simmons of Torrington and Ed Wonch of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Jacqueline Wonch, Victoria Winn, Jerome Trompke, Amelia Trompke, Chrystal Good, Christina Krasovich, Mary Jeanne Gress, Chance Trompke, Nathan Trompke, John Simmons, Coy Simmons, Tiffany Ezzell, Jason Williams and Justin Williams; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and one sister.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.
Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
