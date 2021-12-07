...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Donald A. Mason 1926-2021 Donald A. Mason was born on September 23, 1926 in Grand Haven, Michigan. He passed away on December 6, 2021. He was a member of the Grand Haven Presbyterian Church and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Following his high school graduation in 1944 he enlisted in the United States Navy serving in World War II as a Corpsman and later in the Korean Conflict as a Medic. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Western Michigan in 1950 and Masters of Arts from the University of Wyoming in 1960. He continued his study of Spanish at several places: University of Michigan, University of Mexico, Rice University, and schools in Saltillo and Oaxaco Mexico. He taught Spanish at both junior and high schools, one year in Lander, WY followed by 34 years in Cheyenne, WY at McCormick Junior High and Central High School. He was a member of the Wyoming Education Association, National Education Association, and Retired Education Personnel. He retired in 1987. He married Pam Apperson in Blacksburg, Virginia in 1956 and recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. Survived by his wife Pam Mason, daughter Molly Williams (Jeff), sons Brick (Patti) of Pagosa Springs, and Andrew (Mary Ann) of Seattle, WA. Grand children Ethan and Nichole Mason (Laurie Thorne), Sierra and Chance Mason, and niece Barb Ruark of Comstock, Michigan. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Grosse and nephew Donny, and daughter-in-law Nena. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to: - Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive, Cheyenne WY 82001 - Cheyenne Animal Shelter, 800 Southwest Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82007 Funeral Services: Wiederspahn & Radomsky Chapel 1900 East 19th Street, Cheyenne WY, 82001 Date: December 11, 2021 Time: 1:00 PM Watch live @ https://wrcfuneral.com Reception: Cheyenne Botanic Gardens 710 South Lions Park Drive, Cheyenne WY 82001 Date: December 11, 2021 Time: 3:00 PM