Erlinda Mata

 

Erlinda (Hernandez) Mata 1950-2023 Our precious mother, Erlinda Mata, 72, of Cheyenne, passed away April 17, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family. Erlinda was born in Amarillo, TX, on July 29, 1950. She grew up in Hersey, NE, where she enjoyed her time fishing and spending time with her mother. She graduated from Hersey High School in 1969. Erlinda married the love of her life, Joe Mata, in North Platte, NE, in September 1974. The couple moved to Cheyenne, WY, in 1976, where they continued to live their lives together, raising their four children. Erlinda devoted her life to her family. A loving mother and homemaker, Linda was a remarkable cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially during holidays. She was a dedicated Nebraska Husker and Las Vegas Raiders Fan. Erlinda was a light that will continue to shine on through her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Modesta and Demetrio Hernandez; two brothers, Joe and Arthur Hernandez; and her sister, Henrietta. She is survived by her husband, Joe Mata; children, Lisa Camargo (Ricardo), Naomi Mata, Joseph Mata (Angie) and Matthew Mata (Tabitha); grandchildren, Darian, Ricardo, Mia, Serena, Lauren, Demetrio, Maricia, Eliana and four great-grandchildren. Vigil for Linda will be Thursday, 5:30 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of Erlinda Mata as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus