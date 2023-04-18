...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with frequent gusts up to 75 MPH
expected. Wind gusts may occasionally exceed 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM MDT this morning until 3 PM MDT Wednesday. Brief
periods of strong winds will be possible this afternoon and
early evening due to showers and thunderstorms. A more intense
period of strong winds will develop overnight into early
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Erlinda (Hernandez) Mata 1950-2023 Our precious mother, Erlinda Mata, 72, of Cheyenne, passed away April 17, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family. Erlinda was born in Amarillo, TX, on July 29, 1950. She grew up in Hersey, NE, where she enjoyed her time fishing and spending time with her mother. She graduated from Hersey High School in 1969. Erlinda married the love of her life, Joe Mata, in North Platte, NE, in September 1974. The couple moved to Cheyenne, WY, in 1976, where they continued to live their lives together, raising their four children. Erlinda devoted her life to her family. A loving mother and homemaker, Linda was a remarkable cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially during holidays. She was a dedicated Nebraska Husker and Las Vegas Raiders Fan. Erlinda was a light that will continue to shine on through her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Modesta and Demetrio Hernandez; two brothers, Joe and Arthur Hernandez; and her sister, Henrietta. She is survived by her husband, Joe Mata; children, Lisa Camargo (Ricardo), Naomi Mata, Joseph Mata (Angie) and Matthew Mata (Tabitha); grandchildren, Darian, Ricardo, Mia, Serena, Lauren, Demetrio, Maricia, Eliana and four great-grandchildren. Vigil for Linda will be Thursday, 5:30 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
