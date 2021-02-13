Alfred Roland "Matt" Mathieu

 

1937-2021 Alfred Roland "Matt" Mathieu, 83, of Cheyenne died February 7. He was born on May 7, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York. Due to COVID restrictions no funeral is planned. To view the full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Mathieu as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus