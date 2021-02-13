Patricia A. "Pat" Mathieu

 

1940-2021 Patricia A. "Pat" Mathieu, 80, of Cheyenne died February 10. She was born on February 18, 1940 in New York. Due to COVID restrictions no funeral is planned. To view the full obituary please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

