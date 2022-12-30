...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming,
including the cities of Cheyenne, Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland,
Torrington, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Richard L. Mau 1937-2022 Richard L. Mau, 85, of Cheyenne, was called to his eternal home December 24, 2022. Richard was born on January 12, 1937, in Lafayette County, WI to Leo and Elma Mau. Richard married Margaret Neff June 3, 1955, recently celebrating 67 years. He was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard after six years. Richard worked in the insurance industry for 40 years and was a dedicated servant for his church and community. Richard is survived by his wife, Margaret; 5 children, Kevin (Debbie), Douglas (Denise), Pamela (Clark), Jeffrey (Peggy), and Jonathan (Brandee); sisters, Dorothy and Elaine; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Service will be held at 10:00 am, on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4776 Mountain Rd. Cheyenne, WY 82009 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.