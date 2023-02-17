Brian Mauch 1977-2023 Brian Mauch, our beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2023. He was born on March 23, 1977, in Greeley Colorado to Rex and Linda Mauch. In 1987 his family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He graduated from Central High School in 1995. Following graduation he attended the University of Wyoming and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration in 2001. He then went to work for State Farm Insurance in Greeley, Colorado. In 2008 he accepted a job with State Farm in Cheyenne, WY and has lived here ever since. He met Julie Pelto on a blind date and there was an immediate attraction. They were married on February 16, 2019. Brian enjoyed camping with his family, Kayaking with Julie, riding ATV's in the Snowy Range, fishing , and family get-togethers. He is survived by his wife, Julie, two stepsons, Jake Powell and Zach(Hannah) Powell, his Parents, Rex and Linda Mauch, two sisters, Stacy(Randy) Cloud, and Lori(Bobby) Steely, 3 nephews, 3 nieces and 3 great nephews and nieces. Family graveside services will be held on Monday, February 20 at 1:00 pm at Mountain View Cemetery followed by a reception at Schrader Funeral Home. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or your favorite charity.