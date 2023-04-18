Bonnie Maxwell

 

Bonnie (Shoemaker) Maxwell 1928-2023 Bonnie Shoemaker Maxwell was born in Wellington, Colorado on May 5th, 1928. She passed away on April 11th, 2023 and was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert Maxwell. She graduated from Fort Collins High in 1947 and went on to work for Conrad's Women's Clothing in Cheyenne for 30 years. She had two sons, Rick and Burt Maxwell and a daughter, Nancy Huffer, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date.

