...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with frequent gusts up to 75 MPH
expected. Wind gusts may occasionally exceed 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM MDT this morning until 3 PM MDT Wednesday. Brief
periods of strong winds will be possible this afternoon and
early evening due to showers and thunderstorms. A more intense
period of strong winds will develop overnight into early
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Bonnie (Shoemaker) Maxwell 1928-2023 Bonnie Shoemaker Maxwell was born in Wellington, Colorado on May 5th, 1928. She passed away on April 11th, 2023 and was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert Maxwell. She graduated from Fort Collins High in 1947 and went on to work for Conrad's Women's Clothing in Cheyenne for 30 years. She had two sons, Rick and Burt Maxwell and a daughter, Nancy Huffer, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date.
