Robert William Maxwell 1929-2020 Robert W (Bob) Maxwell ,91, passed August 6th. He served in the Korean war and was awarded 6 bronze stars for his service in a MASH unit. Bob, thank you for your service. As a young man he worked construction. His hands got dirty building the dam at Glendo Reservoir. Later he worked in retail sales in both Cheyenne and Ft. Collins, CO. Following Florys Shoe Store he became a true "shoe dog" owning the shoe department in Starks and Fowlers. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Bonnie; 2 sons, Rick and Burt Maxwell and a daughter, Nancy Huffer as well as numerous grand children and great grand children, nieces and nephews. Bob, Bobby, Dad, Pops, Gramps, Uncle and friend you will be missed and we love you. There will be no services due to COVID. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
