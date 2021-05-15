Ted Delos Maxwell 1947-2021 Ted Delos Maxwell, loving father and union brother, passed away at peace with himself and the universe on May 9, 2021. Ted was born on February 13, 1947 to Bill and Jane Maxwell in Millington, Tennessee. Shortly thereafter, the family put all their worldly goods in a two-wheel trailer and headed for Cheyenne, Wyoming, where Ted resided throughout his life. Ted grew up on Richardson Court in Cheyenne and attended Chaplin Elementary, McCormick Junior High, and graduated from Central High School. He spent his working years as a railroad conductor and yardmaster. He was a proud and honorable union man throughout his career, always quick to espouse the importance of unity and brotherhood in the fight against corporate oppression. Ted was a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. He was an avid numismatist, a brilliant card player, and an excellent gambler. It was said that he made more money gambling at work than he ever earned in wages! He loved football. He loved dogs, horses, and all of God's creatures. He loved his Irish history and heritage. He had a great fondness for all things Tolkien, especially dragons. And he cherished his Pink Floyd! He had no tolerance for apocryphal people or politicians. Ted was the rock of his family: always the voice of reason, sage of advice, and unending fountain of empathy. His sharp wit, cutting sarcasm, and cunning smile will be missed. Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Cora. He is survived by children, Ted Maxwell, Kelly Tarris, and Brandon Maxwell; siblings, Judith Ellis, and David Maxwell; and grandchildren, Dylan Tarris, Mathew Tarris, Aliza Maxwell, Samuel Maxwell and Jazz Sparks. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
