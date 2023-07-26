Kendra Anne May

 

1968-2023 Kendra Anne May, 54, of Cheyenne died July 6. Kendra was born in Blue Island Illinois, to Glenn and Cynthia Klotz , on November 11, 1968. Kendra's warm spirit and kind heart shone in every interaction with those around her. A service will be held at a later time. Condolence can be offered and obituary read at schradercares.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kendra May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

