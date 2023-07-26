...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Scotts Bluff,
Kimball, Banner, Sioux, southeastern Niobrara, eastern Goshen and
eastern Laramie Counties through 815 PM MDT...
At 733 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line
extending from 11 miles northwest of Harrison to 10 miles east of
South Greeley. Movement was east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Agate Bed National Monument around 755 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Van Tassell, Hwy 85
At Dry Rawhide Creek, Melbeta, Henry and Bushnell.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 374 and 402.
Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 34.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
To plant a tree in memory of Kendra May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1968-2023 Kendra Anne May, 54, of Cheyenne died July 6. Kendra was born in Blue Island Illinois, to Glenn and Cynthia Klotz , on November 11, 1968. Kendra's warm spirit and kind heart shone in every interaction with those around her. A service will be held at a later time. Condolence can be offered and obituary read at schradercares.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kendra May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.