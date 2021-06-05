Rena Fay May 1948-2021 Rena Fay May, 73, of Cheyenne passed away May 28, 2021 in Windsor, Colorado. She was born January 15, 1948 in Camp Lejeune, NC to William and Viola Harper. She was a veteran having served in the US Army and was a member of the Capital Hill Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. American Legion Post #6 and VFW #1881. She is survived by her children, Erin (Brian) Kirkpatrick of Gardner, KS, Bunny Bosley of Eldora, IA, Jubal (Rachel) MayCard of Cheyenne, Danielle (Paul) Stafford of Huntsville, AL, and John McCuan of Birmingham, AL; brother, Shawn Patrick of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Mykaila, Breanna, Kyra, Braden, Destyn, Skyla, Mystyk, Elektra, Nathan, Liam, Edward, Chase and Ryan; and a great-grandchild, Kali. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, William Harper, Koanoa Maurer, Richard Harper and Ray Harper. Graveside Services will be Friday, June 11, 2021 at Cheyenne National Cemetery with full military honors. Those who wish may contribute to St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD or www.stjo.org. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schrdercares.com.
