1948-2021 Rena Fay May, 73, of Cheyenne died May 28. She was born January 15, 194 in Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. Graveside Services will be Friday, June 11, 2021 at Cheyenne National Cemetery with full military honors. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

