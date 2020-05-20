Shannon A. Mayfield 1942-2020 Shannon A. Mayfield, 77, of Cheyenne, died on May 18, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born on October 19, 1942 in Burlington, Wisconsin. Mrs. Mayfield worked for the State of Wyoming in the Fiscal and Human Resources Section including the departments of Secretary of State, Education, Fire Prevention & Electrical Safety and Game and Fish. Her passions, aside from her husband and family, were quilting beautiful creations for many people, camping, hunting, fishing or anything involving the outdoors. Researching her genealogy gave her great joy and connected her heart with her Irish heritage. She is also a beloved and devout member of Creative Ministries Church. She is survived by her husband, John R. Mayfield; children, Dean A. Miller (Suzanne), Amy J. Miller, Scott P. Miller (Kimberly), John M. (MAC) Mayfield (Adrienne), and Nathan R. Mayfield; two sisters, Maureen M. Dunn and Cathleen A. Barnes (Keith); Sister-in-law Donna L. Dunn; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Shannon was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick H. Dunn, Sr. and Marjorie I. Dunn; and three brothers, Patrick H., Jr., Michael J, and James R. Dunn. Visitation will be Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a service to follow on Friday at 10:00 a.m. To view a webcast of the services please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com Friends who wish may contribute to the Davis Hospice Center.
