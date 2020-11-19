Marilyn K. McAffee 1946-2020 Marilyn K. McAffee, age 74, passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 due to a 2-year fight with pancreatic cancer. She was born September 12, 1946 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to William and Irma Green. She married Jim McAffee in 1967 and was a clerk at the Board of Public Utilities for 34 years. She was a Mary Kay Consultant for over 36 years and looked forward to the attending the yearly seminars with all of her friends. Growing up she lived on House Avenue in a 1900's home that was originally the officer's quarters for Fort DA Russell. She enjoyed reminiscing about spending summers on the farm with her grandparents and brothers in Anderson Missouri. Chasing lighting bugs, churning their own butter, raising chickens, and baking. She loved traveling the world, camping, fishing, and holidays. You would always find her passing out Halloween candy to greet all of the smiling children. Marilyn was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Everyone would describe Marilyn as kind, sweet, and caring with an amazing sense of humor. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Jim McAffee of Cheyenne; children, Shelley (Scott) Bower of Denver and Brandon McAffee (Martha Reisch) of Laramie; brothers, John (Denise) Green of Cheyenne and Bill Green of Cheyenne. Those who wish may contribute in Marilyn's memory to Davis Hospice Center. Visitation will be Sunday, November 22, 2020, noon to 5:00 p.m. in the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Cremation will follow and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
