Phyllis Carlene McCann 1932- Phyllis Carlene (Matson) McCann’s beautiful soul was called home on September 22nd, 2022 surrounded by her family. Phyllis was a blessing and beautiful bright light in this world and to all those who knew her. Her quiet strength, resilience and fierce love for her family are her legacy carried on in the hearts and lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Phyllis was born to Carl and Edna Matson in Hanna, WY on April 10, 1932. She was the second oldest of seven children. She grew up in Leo, WY on the ranch on Lost Creek north of Hanna. She attended and graduated High School at the one-room country school house near Kortes Dam. As a teenager she was the Carbon County Fair Queen Attendant and later active in square dancing with the Sinclair Promenaders. She also enjoyed being a part of a local Rawlins Bowling League. She started working as a sheep herder at a very young age and worked her whole life in various positions including being a telephone operator, bookkeeper at the Parco Federal Credit Union, receptionist at the Carbon County Hospital, food service employee at Carbon County School District I, bookkeeper for Kaspar Oil for many years, Carbon County Parks maintenance worker, and manager of the Key Motel. Much of her family lives or had lived in Elk Mountain and Hanna. She married Donald McCann in 1956 and lived and worked her whole life in Carbon County. She also raised her three children in Sinclair (Parco) and Rawlins. She shared a special bond with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and taught them through the way she lived her life and her unconditional love that you didn’t need much to be truly blessed and that a simple life could be a magical adventure. She always did what needed to be done no matter how hard and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for those she loved. She made the world a brighter, more fun, and beautiful place and no one could make you feel more special or loved. She will be missed beyond measure and forever loved. She was preceded in death by her son Daniel McCann and his wife Sandy McCann; her grandson-in-law Thor Hallingbye; her parents Carl and Edna Matson; her sisters Julia Irene, Ruthie Garretson, and Rowena Townsend; grandson Brandon Thompson. She is survived by her sisters Nellie (Jim) Jones (Elk Mountain) and Marie Irene (Fort Collins, CO) and brother Carl Matson (Rawlins); her children Kathy Williams-Schroer (St. Louis), Peggy (Jerry) Colson (Rawlins) and Tom (Jeanne) McCann (Rawlins); grandchildren Tye Schroer, Kayla Schroer, Tye (Michelle) McCann (Arizona), Jenileah Hallingbye (Cheyenne), Matt (Heather) Colson (Cheyenne), Ashlea (Chance) Roberts (Rawlins), JC (Sarah) McCann (Florida), Myrissa (Chris) Brower (Idaho), Perry (Liah) McCann (Idaho), and Daniel McCann (Rawlins); great-grandchildren Jayla Schroer, Grant Schroer, Ryder Schroer, Kylie McCann, Danielle McCann, Taylor McCann, Oskar Hallingbye, Karl Hallingbye, Katelynne Hallingbye, Chelsea Colson, Tucker Colson, Emmy McCann, and Jaxon Brower; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Phyllis’ memory can be made to Rawlins Senior Center, 545 15th Street, Rawlins, WY 82301; or to Pet Partners of Carbon County, PO Box 4000, Rawlins, WY 82301 or online at petpartnerscarboncountywy.com. 2022
