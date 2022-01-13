Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
To plant a tree in memory of Anna McCarthy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Anna Mae (Knight) McCarthy 1940-2022 Anna Mae McCarthy, 81, of Cheyenne, died on January 6, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born on December 15, 1940, to Henry and Nellie M. Knight in Cloverport, Kentucky. Anna married Kevin James (KJ) McCarthy November 7, 1959 and they moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1975. She was a past member of the X-JWC, State Museum Volunteers, Union Pacific Railroad Employees Club, Cheyenne Christmas Parade Committee and volunteered at Pointe Frontier. She was a floral designer for 50+ years. Anna and Kevin traveled many places over the years and were snow birds in Las Vegas the first 10 years after Kevin's retirement where they made many friends. Both volunteered at the Children's Opportunity Village. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had many life long friends and will be missed everyday. She was always helping others. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Fred and William. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughter, Kelly Maureen (James) Brenner and grandson, Dr. Kegan James (Dr. Jordan) Brenner, all of Cheyenne; brothers, Donald (Barbara) Knight of Jasonville, Indiana and Robert (Lisa) Knight of Mountain Home, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Kent (Nancy) McCarthy of Hammond, Indiana; as well as many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
