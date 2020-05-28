Verona (Krause) McChesney 1920-2020 Verona McChesney passed on May 24, 2020. Her parents were John Elmer Krause and Elizabeth McNealy Krause. Verona's maternal grandparents Joseph H. and Sarah Jane McNealy were pioneer residents who homesteaded in Albany County in the 1890s southwest of Laramie, Wyoming. Verona was born in Laramie, Wyoming on October 17, 1920. She attended grade school in Laramie and graduated from Laramie High School in 1938. She married William W. McChesney on January 23, 1946 at Gering, Nebraska, settling in Laramie. She and her husband moved from Laramie to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1953. She was a Life Member of several civic and fraternal groups including Ladies Aux. to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2221 for 73 years, Laramie Rebekah Lodge #1 for 73 years, and Snowy Range Chapter #45 Order of Eastern Star for 68 years. She also served with the Parent Teachers Association for many years holding both local and state offices. She retired from the State of Wyoming in October 1975. Verona is survived by her son Donald E. and his wife Steffani McChesney of Fort Collins, Colorado, a grandson Evan Lee and his wife Amy, and one great grandson Jack of Littleton, Colorado, and a nephew Kenneth O. and wife Alice Erickson. Her husband preceded her in death in 2001. Her parents preceded her in death as did her only sister Velma Erickson, who preceded her in 1974. Services will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes , 1900 E. 19th Street, Cheyenne on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. To view a live webcast of the services please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.
