Deloras McClure 1935-2021 Deloras (Dee) McClure, 85, of Cheyenne, Wyoming died August 12, 2021. She was born October 25, 1935 in Torrington, Wyoming. Dee married the love of her life, Ken McClure September 29, 1956. She had a career as a valued employee with WyDOT Highway Safety. Dee was born premature and not expected to live more than a few days. She led a full and happy life. Dee touched many lives with her generosity and kindness making friends wherever she went. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and spending time at her cabin. She especially loved her two grandchildren and her cat Toby. She is survived by sons Terry (Bonnie) and Marty (Patty); Grandchildren Kenneth and Hannah; Sister Frani (Dennis), and several nieces and nephews. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Ken, parents Frank and Maxine Ross, siblings Betty, Rosie and Arthur. Per Dee's request, no service will be held. Cremation will take place under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To send family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

