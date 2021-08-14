The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Hillsdale, or 10 miles east of Cheyenne, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne and Carpenter.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 366 and
384.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Deloras McClure as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Deloras McClure 1935-2021 Deloras (Dee) McClure, 85, of Cheyenne, Wyoming died August 12, 2021. She was born October 25, 1935 in Torrington, Wyoming. Dee married the love of her life, Ken McClure September 29, 1956. She had a career as a valued employee with WyDOT Highway Safety. Dee was born premature and not expected to live more than a few days. She led a full and happy life. Dee touched many lives with her generosity and kindness making friends wherever she went. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and spending time at her cabin. She especially loved her two grandchildren and her cat Toby. She is survived by sons Terry (Bonnie) and Marty (Patty); Grandchildren Kenneth and Hannah; Sister Frani (Dennis), and several nieces and nephews. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Ken, parents Frank and Maxine Ross, siblings Betty, Rosie and Arthur. Per Dee's request, no service will be held. Cremation will take place under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To send family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Deloras McClure as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.