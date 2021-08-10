Norma J. McConahay

 

1937-2021 Norma J. McConahay, 83, of North Platte died August 6. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on August 14, 2021, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte, NE Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on August 13, 2021, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

