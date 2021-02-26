Shirley M. McConnaughey 1932-2021 Shirley M. McConnaughey, 88, of Cheyenne passed away February 24, 2021. She was born October 26, 1932 on Parkerton, WY to Dean and Eliza Stevens. She married S. Gene McConnaughey and was a farmwife and homemaker. She is survived by her son, Richard (Jody) McConnaughey of Riverton, WY; grandsons, Morgan (Katsie) McConnaughey and Ryan McConnaughey; great-grandchildren, Kaylor, Kasen, Tinsley and Taven. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gene McConnaughey; sons, Jon McConnaughey, Alan McConnaughey and Thomas McConnaughey. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Burial of her urn will be in Beth El Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at wwww.schradercares.com.