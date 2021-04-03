Everett D. McCowan 1938-2020 Everett D. McCowan, 81, of Cheyenne passed away April 5, 2020 at Cheyenne Healthcare Center. He was born December 9, 1938 in Arlington, VA to Everett and Mollie McCowan. He married Sue Maddox on May 13, 1961 in Arlington, VA. He was a veteran of the US Army and Air Force and later was in the insurance industry. He was a member of Grace Church of Nazarene. He is survived by nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents. Memorial Service will be Friday, April 9, 2021 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment of his urn has taken place in Beth El Cemetery. Donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+1
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Everett McCowan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.