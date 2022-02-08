Georgia Lee (Stoddard) McCoy 1927-2022 Georgia Lee (Stoddard) McCoy was born May 9, 1927 in Liberal, Missouri to Elba May (Swartz) Stoddard and George Washington Stoddard. A twin brother died at birth. Georgia was raised in Liberal and on farms in North Missouri, and at 15, she worked as a housekeeper in Oregon, Missouri. She then followed her siblings to Laramie, Wyoming. There she worked as a housekeeper at Hoyt Hall at the University of Wyoming. On December 11, 1948 in Laramie, she married Milton Ross McCoy. They lived for a short time in Cheyenne before moving back to Laramie. As a homemaker she and Ross were foster parents for numerous children. She enjoyed camping with her family, drawing, creating crafts, and woodworking. In the 1980's she and Ross moved back to Cheyenne where she resided at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her parents, a stepfather, stepsister, stepbrother, two brothers, four sisters; her husband, Ross; and son-in-law, David Duffy. She is survived by daughters, Sheila Duffy of Worland, Wyoming, Stephanie (Ric) Chappell also of Cheyenne; son, Doug McCoy of Cheyenne, and a sister-in-law, Sharon (Clint) Rail of Lincoln, Nebraska; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces- among them, Linda Hayden, of Cheyenne survive her as well. Services will be private and in lieu of flowers please donate to your local Animal Shelter.