Frank W. McCrea

 

Frank W. McCrea 1942-2023 Frank W. McCrea was born on November 6, 1942, to Ruby Neville McCrea and James W. McCrea in Loveland, Colorado. He was active in the Masonic Lodge and became an Eagle Scout. Frank raised registered Angus cattle with his grandfather west of Loveland. His family also made cherry cider from a facility on the farm. One of Frank's duties was to deliver the cider to the roadside businesses. He graduated from Loveland High School and got a four-year degree from Colorado State University. After graduating, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Rice, in 1965. Years later, he went back to school and earned a master's degree from the University of Denver. Frank started his career in livestock publishing at the Dakota Farmer in Aberdeen, S.D., by selling advertising. In 1982, he became the publisher of the Wyoming Stockman Farmer magazine in Cheyenne, WY. Around 1990, he moved to Colorado to head the Colorado Country Life magazine. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and two daughters: Kimber Wichmann of Cheyenne, WY; and Pamela Frye of Topeka, KS. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Jesse Nation, Jenna Wichmann and Justin Wichmann.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank McCrea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus