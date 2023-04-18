...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with frequent gusts up to 75 MPH
expected. Wind gusts may occasionally exceed 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM MDT this morning until 3 PM MDT Wednesday. Brief
periods of strong winds will be possible this afternoon and
early evening due to showers and thunderstorms. A more intense
period of strong winds will develop overnight into early
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank McCrea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Frank W. McCrea 1942-2023 Frank W. McCrea was born on November 6, 1942, to Ruby Neville McCrea and James W. McCrea in Loveland, Colorado. He was active in the Masonic Lodge and became an Eagle Scout. Frank raised registered Angus cattle with his grandfather west of Loveland. His family also made cherry cider from a facility on the farm. One of Frank's duties was to deliver the cider to the roadside businesses. He graduated from Loveland High School and got a four-year degree from Colorado State University. After graduating, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Rice, in 1965. Years later, he went back to school and earned a master's degree from the University of Denver. Frank started his career in livestock publishing at the Dakota Farmer in Aberdeen, S.D., by selling advertising. In 1982, he became the publisher of the Wyoming Stockman Farmer magazine in Cheyenne, WY. Around 1990, he moved to Colorado to head the Colorado Country Life magazine. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and two daughters: Kimber Wichmann of Cheyenne, WY; and Pamela Frye of Topeka, KS. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Jesse Nation, Jenna Wichmann and Justin Wichmann.
