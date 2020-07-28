1954-2020 Kenneth D. McDaniel, 66, of Cheyenne died July 25. He was born February 1, 1954. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Private interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lana Haffner will oversee new Cheyenne Virtual School
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Police body camera footage aids in acquittal of Abrams
- CFD Foundation campaign announcement features 2021 act Garth Brooks
- New lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 up by 58 in Wyoming
- Confirmed coronavirus cases up by 50, but outnumbered by recoveries
- Former travel agent sentencing postponed due to alleged rule violations
- CFD Foundation campaign announcement features 2021 act Garth Brooks
- Man to serve two to four years in prison for hitting woman with gun outside bar
- District court roundup: Man pleads not guilty by reason of mental illness to murder
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.