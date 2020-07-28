Kenneth D. McDaniel

 

1954-2020 Kenneth D. McDaniel, 66, of Cheyenne died July 25. He was born February 1, 1954. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Private interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery.

